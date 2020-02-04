Square Hit With Text Spam Class Action Over Messages From Loyalty Programs

Global Briefing
A weekly, curated selection of our international content from around the globe, across the business of law, in-house, regulatory, technology and more, with expert insights from our senior editors.
Recommended Stories
National Law Journal
How Paul Clement Is Defending Obama's Consumer Protection Bureau
"This case presents a remarkably weak case for invalidating an Act of Congress. There is no actual contested removal, and the current director views herself as serving at the pleasure of the president," the Kirkland & Ellis partner told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Corporate Counsel
TokenSoft Poaches Pangea Money Transfer's General Counsel Months Into the Job
“Everything moves here much faster than the regular world," Alex Levine said Tuesday, his second day on the job as TokenSoft's first chief legal officer.
The Recorder
High Court Orders Apple to Pay Workers for Time Spent Searching Their Bags
Thursday's ruling by the California Supreme Court comes more than two years after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sought clarification in a class action brought by Apple store workers in California who sought pay for time spent during searches of their bags before leaving work.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
