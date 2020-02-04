 
Square Hit With Text Spam Class Action Over Messages From Loyalty Programs

The plaintiffs claim that the mobile payment company violates the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unauthorized text messages to consumers via its SquareUp loyalty program.

Square, Inc. company logo displayed on smartphone. (Photo: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com) Square Inc. company logo displayed on smartphone. Photo: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

Square Inc. now faces a class action lawsuit claiming the mobile payments company sends unauthorized texts to consumers as part of its SquareUp loyalty program.

Ross Todd

