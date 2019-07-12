-
-
McDermott Will & Emery Closes Seoul Office
The U.S. firm will be only the second international firm to pull out from South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy.
McDermott Will & Emery has closed its Seoul office, the firm has confirmed, becoming the second global firm to withdraw from South Korea.
John Kang, The Asian Lawyer
John Kang covers the business of law in Asia and Australia. He is based in Hong Kong. Email him at jkang@alm.com. On Twitter @johnhjkang.
