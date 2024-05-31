Who Got The Work

Boies Schiller Flexner partner Joshua Schiller has entered an appearance for Round Hill Music Royalty Fund II in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 13 in New York Southern District Court by Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt on behalf of Zync Music Group, accuses the defendant of continuing to use the plaintiff's 'Zync' mark beyond the termination of a licensing agreement. Furthermore, the suit contends that Round Hill failed to pay the plaintiff its contractual share of net annual revenue pursuant to a joint tenancy agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, is 1:24-cv-03664, Zync Music Group, LLC et al v. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund II LP.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 31, 2024, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Zync Music Group, LLC

Zync Music, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Reitler Kailas And Rosenblatt Llc

defendants

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund II LP

defendant counsels

Boies Schiller Flexner

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims