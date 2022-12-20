New Suit - Consumer

King & Spalding filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court accusing Wells Pharma of Houston of manufacturing and selling unapproved new medications. The suit was brought on behalf of Zyla Life Sciences, which alleges that the defendant intentionally disregards drug-approval regulations, endangering public health in California, Florida and other states. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04400, Zyla Life Sciences, Inc. v. Wells Pharma of Houston, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022, 1:57 PM