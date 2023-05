Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bowman and Brooke on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Aziyo Biologics Inc., SpinalGraft Technologies and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Curcio Law Offices on behalf of Dorota Zydek, centers on alleged complications resulting from the implantation of the defendants' FiberCel bone matrix in a lumbar fusion surgery. The case is 1:23-cv-03016, Zydek et al v. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 13, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Dorota Zydek

New Mexico Donor Service

defendants

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

Dci Donor Services, Inc.

Medtronic Sofamar Danek USA, Inc.

Spinalgraft Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims