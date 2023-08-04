New Suit - Conversion

Zybertech Construction Software Services filed a conversion lawsuit against subsidiary company Zybertech USA and Daryl Shenner on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dykema Gossett, arises from the acquisition of Zybertech and its subsidiaries by Shenner's employer Hyphen Solutions. According to the complaint, payments intended for Zybertech were diverted by Shenner to a Zybertech USA account which he controlled, allowing him to misappropriate over $1 million for personal and luxury expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01738, Zybertech Construction Software Services Ltd. v. Shenner et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 04, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Zybertech Construction Software Services Ltd

Plaintiffs

Dykema Gossett

defendants

Daryl Shenner

Zybertech USA, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct