Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against FCA US and Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Strategic Legal Practices on behalf of Tamar Zwick. The case is 5:23-cv-01083, Zwick v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamar Zwick

defendants

FCA US LLC

Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract