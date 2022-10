Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a class action against Full Circle Financial Services to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Office of M. Kris Kasalo Ltd. The case is 1:22-cv-05791, Zutoft v. Full Circle Financial Services, LLC.

Business Services

October 21, 2022, 11:54 AM