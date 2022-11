New Suit - Patent

Plumbing and drainage company Zurn Industries filed a patent infringement lawsuit against MiFab Inc. on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Quarles & Brady, asserts two patents pertaining to roof drainage products. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06425, Zurn Industries LLC v. MiFab Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 16, 2022, 6:50 PM