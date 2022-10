New Suit

Zurich American Insurance filed a lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court concerning the real property of the company's insured, Bear Mountain Healthcare. The court action, filed by Loftus & Loftus, targets LLC General Contractor for claims of water damage due to negligence. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11843, Zurich Insurance Company v. LLC General Contractor, Inc.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 3:15 PM