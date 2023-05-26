Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, and Zurich Insurance sued Crowley Latin America Services for breach of contract on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly damaged shipment of intravenous solution sets, was filed by Michael C. Black PA. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21964, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. et al. v. Crowley Latin America Services LLC.
Health Care
May 26, 2023, 5:33 PM