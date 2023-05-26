New Suit - Contract

Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, and Zurich Insurance sued Crowley Latin America Services for breach of contract on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly damaged shipment of intravenous solution sets, was filed by Michael C. Black PA. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21964, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. et al. v. Crowley Latin America Services LLC.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 5:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Baxter Healthcare Corp.

Baxter Corporation Canada

Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Canadian Branch)

Michael C. Black, P.A.

defendants

Crowley Latin America Services , LLC

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute