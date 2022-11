New Suit - Contract

Zurich Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wolong America Holding on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid premiums for workers comp policies, was brought by the Horton Village Law Group. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-02042, Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Wolong America Holding LLC.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 12:50 PM