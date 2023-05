New Suit

Zurich American Insurance sued Southwest Wine & Spirits Thursday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by the Horton Village Law Group, accuses the defendant of failing to pay the plaintiff premiums under a workers compensation insurance policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03816, Zurich American Insurance Company v. Southwest Wine & Spirits, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 4:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Zurich American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Horton Village Law Group Apc

defendants

Does 1 to 10, inclusive

Southwest Wine & Spirits, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute