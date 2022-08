New Suit - Contract

Zurich Insurance Group, itself, and as assignee of Brown-Forman Corporation, sued Scott, Murphy & Daniel Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, which seeks to recover $1.9 million in remediation for a non-performing roof, was filed by Bell, McCann & McInteer. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00029, Zurich American Insurance Company v. Scott, Murphy & Daniel, LLC.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 6:35 AM