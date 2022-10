New Suit

Zurich American Insurance sued KRBR Land Holdings LLC and other defendants Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, for alleged unpaid audit premiums, was filed by Mozley Finlayson & Loggins. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01820, Zurich American Insurance Company v. Powercore, Inc. et al.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 6:21 PM