New Suit - Contract

Abbott Laboratories and Logenix International were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The court action, alleging over $830,000 of damage to cargo, was brought by KMA Zuckert LLC on behalf of Zurich Insurance Group as subrogee of Chemonics International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02388, Zurich American Insurance Company v. Logenix International, L.L.C. et al.