New Suit - Contract

Landstar Global Logistics and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by KMA Zuckert on behalf of Zurich Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over allegedly damaged cargo. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00794, Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Landstar Global Logistics Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 7:51 PM