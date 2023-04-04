New Suit

Zurich filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Interra Sky Savannah Crossings and the estate of George Akins Jr. on Tuesday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that Zurich has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a shooting. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00077, Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Interra Sky Savannah Crossings LLC et al.

April 04, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Zurich American Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

defendants

Ch'loe Akins

George Akins, Sr.

Interra Sky Savannah Crossings, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute