New Suit

Zurich American Insurance, as subrogee of Atrium Windows and Doors, sued Great West Casualty Co., an Old Republic International company, Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Cain & Skarnulis, arises from an underlying personal injury suit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02018, Zurich American Insurance Company v. Great West Casualty Company.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 1:54 PM