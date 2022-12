New Suit

Zurich Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Accredited Surety and Casualty on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Coughlin Midlige & Garland, seeks defense and indemnification in connection with two personal injury lawsuits stemming from the collapse of a scaffold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10887, Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Accredited Surety and Casualty Co. Inc.

Insurance

December 27, 2022, 7:29 PM