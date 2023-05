New Suit

Zurich American Insurance Co. of Illinois and Steadfast Insurance filed a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Horton Village Law Group, targets Defense Logistics Specialist Corp. in connection with a workers' compensation policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02236, Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois et al v. Defense Logistics Specialist Corp et al.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Steadfast Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois

Plaintiffs

Horton Village Law Group, Apc

defendants

Defense Logistics Specialist Corp

Does 1 to 10, inclusive

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute