Zurich Insurance Group and Schreiber Foods Inc. sued Interstate Leasing LLC d/b/a I-44 Cold Storage Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court case, filed by Goldberg Segalla, claims that the defendant is responsible for the loss of 524,000 pounds of cheese due to a refrigeration failure and seeks $776,600 in damages. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00548, Zurich American Insurance Company et al v. Interstate Leasing LLC d/b/a I-44 Cold Storage.

April 29, 2023, 1:10 PM

Zurich American Insurance Company

Schreiber Foods, Inc.

Franco Moroney Buenik LLC

Interstate Leasing LLC d/b/a I-44 Cold Storage

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract