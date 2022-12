Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hirst Applegate on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Electro-Seal Corp. and other defendants to Wyoming District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Zurich Insurance and Swiss Re subsidiary Westport Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by defects in a natural gas compressor station. The case is 2:22-cv-00265, Zurich American Insurance Co. et al. v. Electro-Seal Corp. et al.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 8:47 PM