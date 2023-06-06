New Suit - Insurance

Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, was slapped with a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Ohio Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bailey Cavalieri LLC and Wiggin and Dana on behalf of Zurich American Insurance Co. and other plaintiffs, seeks to declare that there is no coverage under an issued commercial property insurance policy for the defendants COVID-19 business interruption and extra expense loss claims. The suit is also backed by Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass and Zelle Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00344, Zurich American Insurance Company et al v. Cintas Corporation.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 6:00 AM

Lexington Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Ace American Insurance Company

XL Insurance America, Inc.

Bailey Cavalieri

Cintas Corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute