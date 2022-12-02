New Suit - Contract

Zurich and subsidiary Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Brasfond USA and Nicola Libano on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald, seeks indemnification under a surety bond issued in connection with a construction project. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00500, Zurich American Insurance Co. et al. v. Brasfond USA Corp. et al.

Insurance

December 02, 2022, 12:19 PM