Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over a fire arising from an allegedly faulty rechargeable battery, was filed by Benson Legal APC on behalf of Zurich American Insurance. The case is 2:22-cv-01559, Zurich American Ins. Co. v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 3:51 PM