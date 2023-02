New Suit

Cherry Hill Construction Inc., a subsidiary of general contractor Tutor Perini Corporation, was hit with an insurance lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Szilagyi & Daly on behalf of Zurich American Insurance, seeks $300,000 in allegedly unpaid premiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00156, Zurich Amer Ins Co et al v. Cherry Hill Construction, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 08, 2023, 5:07 PM