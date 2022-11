New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Church & Dwight Co. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Bradley Grombacher LLP and Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, alleges that the defendant's Batiste dry shampoo contains dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02121, Zurba v. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2022, 5:28 AM