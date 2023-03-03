New Suit - Contract

Block Inc., the fintech business formerly known as Square, and Square Financial Services Inc. were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Matthew Shayefar and the Boston Law Group on behalf of Maria Zurabova, contends the defendants wrongfully retained money from the plaintiff intended for a merchant who uses the defendants' payment processing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00953, Zurabova v. Block, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 03, 2023, 4:13 PM