Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Wells Fargo to California Central District Court. The suit, over an allegedly hostile workplace, was filed by the Law Office of Bryce A. Dodds on behalf of a former customer service representative. The case is 5:23-cv-00779, Zuniga v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 02, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Jorge Israel Zuniga

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination