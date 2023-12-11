Who Got The Work

Thomas Holt and Emily B. Cooper of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for IMDb, an entertainment website, in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 26 in New York Southern District Court by Tarter Krinsky & Drogin on behalf of zuMedia Inc., seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's DMDb mark does not infringe upon the defendant's copyrighted IMDb mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-08472, Zumedia Inc. v. Imdb.Com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

December 11, 2023, 11:46 AM

