New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Holman Schiavone LLC on behalf of Tyler Zumalt, centers on the defendants’ PowerPort implant used to deliver drugs directly into patients’ bloodstreams. According to the complaint, the defendants do not properly inform implant recipients about the risks of infection and sepsis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00513, Zumalt v. Becton, Dickinson and Company et al.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyler Zumalt

Plaintiffs

Holman Schiavone, LLC

defendants

Becton, Dickinson and Company

C.R. Bard, Inc.

Bard Access Systems, Inc.

Does 1 through 10

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims