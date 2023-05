Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Mark Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges that the defendant terminated her rather than provide workers compensation or disability accommodation. The case is 2:23-cv-02398, Zuluaga v. Amazon.Com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 01, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Luz Zuluaga

Plaintiffs

Mark Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination