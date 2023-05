New Suit

JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03519, Zulli v. JP Morgan Chase Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 4:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Bryan Zulli

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank

"John Doe #1 through 10"

Frank Tinari

Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP

Martha Luft

Shapiro, Dicaro & Barak, LLC

nature of claim: 890/