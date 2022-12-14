New Suit - Employment

Sanofi, the multinational pharmaceutical company, was sued Sunday in New Jersey District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Steamer Hart LLP and Vandamme Law Firm on behalf of two former Sanofi employees, who claim that they were wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07225, Zukowitz et al v. Sanofi US Services, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 14, 2022, 6:33 AM