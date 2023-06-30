New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Hawks Quindel S.C. and Gibbs Law Group, is part of a wave of cases alleging that defective 'SnapRS' safety components cause the defendant's solar power storage systems to overheat, melt or catch fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00874, Zukas et al v. Generac Power Systems Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 30, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

James (Tim) Zukas

jeffrey johnson

Plaintiffs

Hawks Quindel

defendants

Generac Holdings Inc

Generac Power Systems Inc

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects