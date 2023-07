Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against B. Braun Medical to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Watkins & Letofsky and Defending the Republic on behalf of Leigh-Anne Zuela, Jeremy Anderson and Robyn O'Rear, who were allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 4:23-cv-00633, Zuela et al. v. B. Braun Medical Inc.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 5:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy Anderson

Leigh-Anne Zuela

Robyn O'Rear

defendants

B. Braun Medical Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination