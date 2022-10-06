Zuckerman Spaeders Beltway Offices Show Their Pull as Place ...

News From Law.com

Yet another in a long list of lawyers who have left has returned to Zuckerman Spaeder's Washington digs. Caroline Judge Mehta has rejoined its Washington, DC office as partner after two years as general counsel and chief legal officer at Afiniti–a rapidly growing global technology company. Before moving to Afiniti, Mehta had spent 20 years at Zuckerman. Mehta rejoins a host of rejoined colleagues. Jason Knott followed Mehta to Afiniti as chief people officer in 2020.

