New Suit

United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, and United Ground Express Inc. were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The lawsuit was brought by Bohrer & Lukeman on behalf of Raphael Zucker, who claims that he sustained injuries after a motorized passenger transport cart collided with him in Terminal C of the Newark Liberty International Airport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00834, Zucker v. United Airlines, Inc et al.