Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by McKnight, Canzano, Smith, Radtke & Brault on behalf of Jason Zube, who claims he was wrongfully terminated after reporting an employee for providing false information on reports required by the state. The case is 2:22-cv-13111, Zube v. Ecolab Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 22, 2022, 5:11 PM