Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment class action against NFI Management Services LLC, OTS Solutions, On Time Management & Staffing and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bibiyan Law Group, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of current and former non-exempt employees of the defendants in California. The case is 3:23-cv-01701, Zuban Isidor Navarrete v. NFI Management Services, LLC et al.

California

April 08, 2023, 11:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Zuban Isidor Navarrete

defendants

National Distribution Centers, LLC

NFI Industries, Inc.

NFI Management Services, LLC

Ots Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination