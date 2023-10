News From Law.com

The litigation over the Zostavax shingles vaccine is facing another setback after a federal judge tossed the plaintiff's only causation expert from an upcoming bellwether trial. On Oct. 4, U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle granted Merck's motion to exclude the testimony of plaintiff's expert Dr. Joseph Jeret under the standards outlined in Rule 702 of the Federal Rules of Evidence and Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals.

October 05, 2023, 3:16 PM

