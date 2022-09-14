Removed To Federal Court

Costco Wholesale on Wednesday removed a consumer class action to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lynch Carpenter LLP and other counsel, contends that Costco does not provide consumers with access to written warranties prior to the sale of goods in violation of Magnuson-Moss's Pre-Sale Availability Rule. Costco Wholesale is represented by Montgomery, McCracken, Walker & Rhoads. The case is 2:22-cv-01316, Zortea v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 14, 2022, 4:52 PM