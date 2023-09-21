Jonathan K. Youngwood and Janet A. Gochman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett have stepped in as defense counsel to security products manufacturer and developer Napco Security Technologies Inc. its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 29 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding the company's internal controls and procedures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-06465, Zornberg v. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. et al.
Technology
September 21, 2023, 9:01 AM