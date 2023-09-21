Who Got The Work

Jonathan K. Youngwood and Janet A. Gochman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett have stepped in as defense counsel to security products manufacturer and developer Napco Security Technologies Inc. its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Aug. 29 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading statements regarding the company's internal controls and procedures. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-06465, Zornberg v. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 21, 2023, 9:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Randy Zornberg

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Kevin S. Buchel

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Richard L. Soloway

defendant counsels

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws