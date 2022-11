New Suit - Contract

Harris Beach filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Western District Court concerning a leasing agreement dispute on behalf of Zoom Tan. The suit targets 95 NYRPT LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00922, Zoom Tan, Inc. v. 95 NYRPT, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 30, 2022, 3:32 PM