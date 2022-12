New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Navient and SLM Corp., the parent company of Sallie Mae, were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and Golomb Spirt Grunfeld, accuses the defendants of failing to apply a 0.25% interest rate discount to student loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07254, Zommer v. Navient Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 13, 2022, 3:49 PM