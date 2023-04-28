Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer and Hansen Reynolds on Friday removed a defamation and tortious interference lawsuit against Generac Power Systems, a manufacturer of backup power generators, to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Dessaules Law Group on behalf of ZombieBox, which sells enclosures for reducing generator noise. According to the complaint, after negotiations about a potential partnership between Generac and ZombieBox broke down, Generac falsely informed customers and distributors that ZombieBox's products damage generators and can nullify a generator's warranty. The case is 2:23-cv-00726, ZombieBox International Inc. v. Generac Power Systems Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 28, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

ZombieBox International Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Dessaules Law Group

defendants

Generac Power Systems Incorporated

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations