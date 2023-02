Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Gregory Funding LLC to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Office of Arthur C. Czaja. The case is 1:23-cv-01134, Zomayah v. Gregory Funding LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 8:01 PM