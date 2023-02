New Suit - Employment

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and other defendants were slapped with a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Book Law on behalf of Susan Zoltan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01250, Zoltan v. Elevance Health Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 14, 2023, 7:47 PM