Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a wildfire-related insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. to Colorado District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from the East Troublesome Fire of 2020, was filed by MoGo LLC and Never Summer Law on behalf of Carrie Mae Sullivan Zoller and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-01379, Zoller et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

June 01, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Carrie Mae Sullivan Zoller

Mitzi Townshend

Rupert "Buckie" Stanley

Samuel Kaufman

The Buck Stanley Revocable Trust

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute